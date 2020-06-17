Broncos partner with Betfred for betting lounge at stadium

A day after announcing the first partnership between an NFL team and a sports betting organization, the Denver Broncos unveiled another partnership on Tuesday that will put a sports betting lounge outside their stadium. The Broncos announced a multi-year partnership with Betfred USA Sports, the U.S. subsidiary of the United Kingdom-based Betfred Group. Betfred is set to open a sportsbook at a casino in Colorado on Wednesday, and plans are in place for a betting lounge outside Empower Field at Mile High serving fans 21 and older.

The agreement also will include media marketing opportunities and stadium signage. "Betfred's combination of a physical sportsbook at Saratoga Casino, extensive retail offerings in Europe and an upcoming online offering make them an organization we think Broncos fans will enjoy engaging with," Broncos chiefs commercial officer Mac Freeman said in a statement. "They are relatively new to Colorado and are enthusiastic to be a part of gameday at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Through a tailgate activation featuring a gaming lounge adjacent to Sports Legends Mall, we will be able to provide our fans with a new and exciting onsite experience at our stadium." Betfred USA Sports chiefs operating officer Bryan Bennett added in a statement, "We knew we needed to be aggressive upon entering the Colorado market with a Vegas-quality sportsbook and a sponsorship agreement with the Denver Broncos, one of the premier franchises in U.S. sports. We look forward to launching our online platform right before football season."

The Broncos unveiled a multi-year agreement Monday with FanDuel, making the company an official sports betting partner and official daily fantasy partner of the team. The partnership was the first of its kind between an NFL team and betting organization. The Athletic reported the Broncos have decided to limit themselves to three betting partners, and they have had discussions about the third.

Colorado made sports betting legal in November, and the league announced in February that franchises could sign betting partnerships with sportsbooks. --Field Level Media