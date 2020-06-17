Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arminia Bielefeld return to Bundesliga after 11 years

Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rivals Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday. The result guaranteed Bielefeld a top-two finish with three games left to play. Bielefeld, who last played in the Bundesliga in 2009, are now on 61 points from 31 games after beating Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:00 IST
Soccer-Arminia Bielefeld return to Bundesliga after 11 years

Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rivals Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday. The result guaranteed Bielefeld a top-two finish with three games left to play.

Bielefeld, who last played in the Bundesliga in 2009, are now on 61 points from 31 games after beating Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday. They are seven clear of Hamburg SV, who have played 32 matches. Former Bundesliga champions VfB Stuttgart are third on 52 also with three games left to play.

The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the third-placed team goes into a relegation/promotion playoff with the club that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients

A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic. Trial results announced on T...

UN envoy hopes for new Syria talks and warns of dire economy

The UN special envoy for Syria has said he hopes that talks on drafting a new constitution for the country can be held in late August, warning the war-torn nation has plunged into economic crisis with rising fears among its people. Geir Ped...

eStar deduct Wei's June salary for spell error

After a critical spell error in Mondays LPL match against Bilibili Gaming, eStar Gaming deducted jungler Yang-Wei Wei Yans salary for June, the team announced Tuesday. Wei incorrectly chose Ignite instead of Smite in the first game of the s...

New Mexico man charged in shooting after militia clash

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said on Tuesday they arrested a former City Council candidate and charged him with shooting and critically wounding a protester seeking the removal of a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Steven Baca, 31, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020