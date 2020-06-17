Bayern Munich clinch eighth straight Bundesliga title after win over Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich on Wednesday clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title after registering a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen.ANI | Bremen | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:19 IST
Bayern Munich on Wednesday clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title after registering a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen. Robert Lewandowski's goal in the 43rd minute was enough for the Hansi Flick side to claim a victory.
The Poland striker's 31st goal of the season was also a personal record, and in addition to this, Lewandowski is just the fifth player in Bundesliga history to score more than 30 goals in a single season, after Lothar Emmerich, Gerd Muller, Dieter Muller and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Flick's men remained in control after the break and Lewandowski actually put the ball in the back of the net again in the 55th minute, but it was ruled out for offside.
The 17-placed club on the Bundesliga table, Werder Bremen, struggled to score an equaliser against the top-placed club as Bayern Munich kept a clean-sheet in the match. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig defeat FC Koln, climb to third spot
Soccer-Bundesliga takes no action against players supporting Floyd protests
Infantino: Don't punish Bundesliga players for Floyd support
Soccer-Austria Vienna lead relegation group as Austrian Bundesliga re-starts
No action against Bundesliga players who showed solidarity with George Floyd: DFB