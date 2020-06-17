Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing returns to Mexican TV after 3-months pandemic halt

Professional boxing is set to return to Mexican television after a three-month halt on matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the promoters.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:24 IST
Boxing returns to Mexican TV after 3-months pandemic halt

Professional boxing is set to return to Mexican television after a three-month halt on matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the promoters. The bouts are scheduled for Saturday in a television studio with no spectators. Even under those conditions, the Mexico City boxing commission has refused to sanction the fights, citing the pandemic. Mexico has had 150,246 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17,580 deaths.

The television network TV Azteca is owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who has been a vocal critic of the economic lockdown. The top fight of the Saturday bill will feature WBO super bantam weight champion Emanuel "Vaquero" Navarrete.

"This is going to be something new, because this is the first time we are fighting without spectators and with out people cheering," said Navarrete. "It will be strange, but we are going to try to ignore that and focus more on the fight." Mexico's professional boxing resumed with one bout in the western state of Michoacan in early June. That bill featured IBF light middleweight champion Carlos "King" Molina, and also was fought with no spectators. But it wasn't broadcast nationally. Guillermo Brito, operations manager for fight promoter Zanfer, said that the company has had to suspend 12 planned bills over the last three months and that about 100 boxers have been left with no income.

The Mexico City boxing commission said it recognizes that "it is important to reactivate the economy, especially for the fighters, but even so, their health comes first." Brito said the promoter understands the concerns about the pandemic, "but we can reactivate this beautiful sport responsibly and with all the health measures." Those measures include prior coronavirus testing for fighters and all 18 personnel taping the match. One fighter who was supposed to be on the bill tested positive and her match was dropped. For a week before the matches, all the fighters will isolate at a Mexico City hotel and only have contact with a doctor assigned to check up on them. Surfaces at the weigh-in and match will be disinfected. AP KHS KHS KHS

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation

China and Russia were using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australias foreign minister said. The disinformation contributed to a climate of fear an...

United Airlines sweetens exit deal for flight attendants

United Airlines sweetened on Tuesday a voluntary exit package for flight attendants and extended the application deadline, saying it needed a lot more people to sign up to avoid involuntary layoffs in October, according to a document seen b...

Rajnath Singh to participate in PM Modi's meeting with heads of 15 states/UTs today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modis meeting with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Union Territories via video conference today at 3 pm. The statesUTs which will participate in todays meeting, being he...

Debra Messing to topline Starz comedy series 'East Wing'

Actor Debra Messing will star in Starz networks upcoming comedy series East Wing. The series has been created by writers Liz Tuccillo and Ali Wentworth, who will also feature in it.The show is inspired by Wentworths mother, who served as So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020