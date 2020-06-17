Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's Bairstow keen to reclaim test wicketkeeper's role

Jonny Bairstow says he wants to return to the England test squad for next month's home series against West Indies as the designated wicketkeeper, not a specialist batsman.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:11 IST
Cricket-England's Bairstow keen to reclaim test wicketkeeper's role

Jonny Bairstow says he wants to return to the England test squad for next month's home series against West Indies as the designated wicketkeeper, not a specialist batsman. Jos Buttler has been the preferred test stumper recently while Ben Foakes is considered technically best of the three.

Bairstow was dropped for the tour of New Zealand in November and played only one test in South Africa as a specialist batsman. "I was disappointed to lose the gloves at the time," Bairstow told British media.

"My stats were very good and I didn't feel like I had done anything wrong with my keeping. I was getting complimented highly by people on that." The 30-year-old, who was named in England's 55-man training group for the three-test series against West Indies, said he had used the time during the coronavirus shutdown to work on his batting technique.

"I'm pleased with the way my batting has been going," Bairstow said. "There have always been challenges that have been asked -- whether keeping wicket or batting in certain positions -- and I'd like to think I've risen to those challenges."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation

China and Russia were using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australias foreign minister said. The disinformation contributed to a climate of fear an...

United Airlines sweetens exit deal for flight attendants

United Airlines sweetened on Tuesday a voluntary exit package for flight attendants and extended the application deadline, saying it needed a lot more people to sign up to avoid involuntary layoffs in October, according to a document seen b...

Rajnath Singh to participate in PM Modi's meeting with heads of 15 states/UTs today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modis meeting with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Union Territories via video conference today at 3 pm. The statesUTs which will participate in todays meeting, being he...

Debra Messing to topline Starz comedy series 'East Wing'

Actor Debra Messing will star in Starz networks upcoming comedy series East Wing. The series has been created by writers Liz Tuccillo and Ali Wentworth, who will also feature in it.The show is inspired by Wentworths mother, who served as So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020