Cricket-England's Bairstow keen to reclaim test wicketkeeper's role
Jonny Bairstow says he wants to return to the England test squad for next month's home series against West Indies as the designated wicketkeeper, not a specialist batsman.Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:11 IST
Jonny Bairstow says he wants to return to the England test squad for next month's home series against West Indies as the designated wicketkeeper, not a specialist batsman. Jos Buttler has been the preferred test stumper recently while Ben Foakes is considered technically best of the three.
Bairstow was dropped for the tour of New Zealand in November and played only one test in South Africa as a specialist batsman. "I was disappointed to lose the gloves at the time," Bairstow told British media.
"My stats were very good and I didn't feel like I had done anything wrong with my keeping. I was getting complimented highly by people on that." The 30-year-old, who was named in England's 55-man training group for the three-test series against West Indies, said he had used the time during the coronavirus shutdown to work on his batting technique.
"I'm pleased with the way my batting has been going," Bairstow said. "There have always been challenges that have been asked -- whether keeping wicket or batting in certain positions -- and I'd like to think I've risen to those challenges."
ALSO READ
British government faces mockery over coronavirus "sex ban"
Scrap the quarantine, British lawmaker for Gatwick says
Skateboarding-British Olympic hopeful, aged 11, fractures skull
Cricket-England proposes July dates for test series with West Indies
ECB announces 'proposed' dates for bio-secure Test series against West Indies