Ohio governor pessimistic about Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and accompanying NFL preseason game are unlikely to proceed as scheduled in early August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is due to be played Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio. The induction ceremony to induct Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Troy Polamalu, Paul Tagliabue Steve Sabol and George Young is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Both events typically draw crowds of more than 20,000 people. However, DeWine said at a press conference that holding events of the size expected for the Hall of Fame game and ceremony likely would be too risky because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As much as I hate to say this, because we've all been looking forward to that and I know how much it means to the Canton area and the Stark County area and really across the country, it's a great, great event that we've been looking forward to, having a crowd that size is highly unlikely," the governor said. The Hall of Fame remains optimistic about hosting its signature events, but with limited crowds.

Hall of Fame vice president Rich Desrosiers said in a statement, in part, "The governor did not speak specifically to holding the game or related events with reduced crowds or at venues set up to maximize safe physical distancing -- contingencies the Hall has been working on since mid-March. ... "We're still 51 days from the scheduled Hall of Fame Game. ... Our state has moved strongly in a positive direction related to COVID-19 over the past 51 days, having flattened the curve for infection rates while increasing the availability of testing, so we all should be encouraged by that progress."

The Hall of Fame museum, which shut its doors on March 16 due to the pandemic, reopened to the public last week with attendance restricted and extensive social-distancing protocols enacted. --Field Level Media