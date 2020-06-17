Left Menu
Bayern Munich CEO congratulates players, head coach for winning Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has congratulated the players and head coach, Hansi Flick after the club clinched eighth successive Bundesliga title.

17-06-2020
Bayern Munich logo . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has congratulated the players and head coach, Hansi Flick after the club clinched eighth successive Bundesliga title. Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday to seal the title with two games to spare.

"I would like to congratulate the team and our head coach Hansi Flick and his coaching staff very warmly on winning the Bundesliga title. Without question, this is a season played in special conditions that nobody wished for, and which hopefully will remain unique," the club's official website quoted Rummenigge as saying. "Hansi Flick, his coaching staff and the team have had a brilliant second half of the season despite these difficult circumstances, not only in terms of our victories, the points we've taken and the many goals, but also to our way of playing. We want to give our fans trophies and at the same time inspire them with attacking football. That's been achieved. FC Bayern have deservedly won the league for the eighth time in a row," he added.

Robert Lewandowski's goal in the 43rd minute was enough for the team to claim a victory. Flick's men remained in control after the break and Lewandowski actually put the ball in the back of the net again in the 55th minute, but it was ruled out for offside.

Bayern Munich will next complete against SC Freiburg on June 20. (ANI)

