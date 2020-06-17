Left Menu
Asian Youth Para Games to be held in Bahrain in December 2021

APC President Majid Rashed said: "The APC's new vision is to 'Make for an inclusive Asia through Para-sport' and I can think of no better place to start achieving that than with the region's youth. "Providing opportunities for young para-athletes to compete in a multi-sport environment will hopefully inspire them to continue on their sporting journey which may lead ultimately to the Paralympic Games." This will be the first time that Bahrain will host a big para-sport event and the national body is determined to use the Games as a platform to develop Paralympic movement in the Kingdom.

Asian Youth Para Games to be held in Bahrain in December 2021
The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) on Wednesday announced that Bahrain will host the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games from December 1 to 10 next year. An estimated 800 athletes under 20 years of age are expected to compete in nine sports including athletics, badminton, powerlifting, swimming, and table tennis. The competition will take place across numerous venues in Khalifa Sports City, a multi-use stadium in Isa Town, and Isa Sports City, the national indoor facility.

"Providing opportunities for young para-athletes to compete in a multi-sport environment will hopefully inspire them to continue on their sporting journey which may lead ultimately to the Paralympic Games." This will be the first time that Bahrain will host a big para-sport event and the national body is determined to use the Games as a platform to develop the Paralympic movement in the Kingdom. Chairman of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa said: "We are proud and honored to have won the bid to host the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"This is a testament to our mission of providing the infrastructure for people with impairments to continue integrating them into society, nurture their abilities, and position our nation at the forefront of the Paralympic movement."

