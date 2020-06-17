Left Menu
Development News Edition

With saliva now banned in cricket, Monty Panesar backs wax to shine ball

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has backed the idea of using wax to shine the cricket ball as players have been banned from using saliva.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:13 IST
With saliva now banned in cricket, Monty Panesar backs wax to shine ball
Former England spinner Monty Panesar. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy Former England spinner Monty Panesar has backed the idea of using wax to shine the cricket ball as players have been banned from using saliva.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced a temporary ban on applying saliva to the ball as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. In an interaction with ANI, Panesar said that the ICC should really think about bringing in an alternative to protect the game from becoming batsmen dominant.

"You can have wax which can be used throughout the Test match, you could apply it on the ball to shine the ball, this will be a good option. Look, at the end of the day you cannot make the game too batsmen friendly because then it will be difficult for the bowlers to take wickets," Panesar told ANI. "The wax can be tried perhaps in training first, but we need some sort of substance on the ball because if there is no substance and saliva is banned, the game might become batsmen dominant," he added.

When Panesar was asked whether the saliva ban will impact spinners or not, he replied: "Yeah, I agree that saliva ban is only going to impact the fast bowlers, spinners tend to spin the bowl, maybe they drift it a little bit and that's about it". Earlier, former Australian pacer Brett Lee had also thrown his weight behind applying wax to shine the cricket ball.

In an interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on Master Blaster's app '100 MB', Lee had said that a substance can be used which is okay for both batsmen and bowlers. During the chat, Tendulkar had also suggested taking a new ball after every 50 overs in an innings of a Test match to give bowlers something to play with.

Earlier, the ICC had said that players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies will take on each other in the three-match Test series. The first Test of the series will be played from July 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt urges private hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients

The West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state to increase the number of beds in order to tackle the recent spurt in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday. A meeting i...

275 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh's tally to 5,555

With 275 new coronavirus cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the total tally in the state has gone up to 5,555, informed the state health department.Out of the total cases, 2,559 are active and 90 have died due to lethal in...

Lufthansa warns its $10 billion bailout deal is in jeopardy

German airline Lufthansa warned on Wednesday that it might need to apply for protection from creditors if its state-backed bailout deal failed to win sufficient support at a shareholder vote on June 25. Its statement came after German billi...

AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for COVID-19: party colleagues

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19, her party colleagues said on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal&#160;took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.Atishi ji has played an important role ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020