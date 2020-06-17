Cricket-Moeen named in England training group for West Indies tests

Left Menu
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Moeen, 32, had announced a break from test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.

He played the last of his 60 tests in last year's Ashes series opener against Australia.

He played the last of his 60 tests in last year's Ashes series opener against Australia. The training group, which includes eight uncapped players, will take part in a three-day practice match on July 1 after which a squad will be named for the first test, the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1683185/england-men-name-behind-closed-doors-training-group-ahead-of-first-test-against-west-indies.

"Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training," National Selector Ed Smith said. The first test is scheduled to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8, with the last two matches to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester. All three matches will be played without fans present.

