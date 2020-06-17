Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption

The WTA's revised calendar includes 20 tournaments, beginning in Palermo, then moving to the Cincinnati tournament being staged in New York, before the U.S. Open. Following the U.S. Open, the WTA Tour will continue to Europe with several clay events, including the Madrid Open leading into Roland Garros which concludes on Oct. 11.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:34 IST
Tennis-ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption

The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour on Wednesday issued revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The men's Tour will resume on Aug. 14 with the Citi Open, ATP 500 event in Washington, D.C., while the first WTA event will be staged in Palermo, Italy from Aug 3. Tennis, apart from some exhibition events, ground to a halt in mid-March, with Wimbledon being cancelled altogether and the French Open being moved to September.

Announcing the new provisional schedule, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said the objective had been to salvage as much of the season as possible. "It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves," he said.

"I would like to recognise our tournaments' efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions. "At every turn, ensuring that the resumption of the Tour takes place in a safe environment will be paramount."

Following the Citi Open, the Cincinnati Masters 1000 will be held at Flushing Meadows, followed by the U.S. Open. The claycourt swing will start on Sept. 8 in Kitzbuhel, Austria and will overlap with the second week of the U.S. Open.

There will then be the Madrid Open and the Italian Open in Rome before Roland Garros. The WTA's revised calendar includes 20 tournaments, beginning in Palermo, then moving to the Cincinnati tournament being staged in New York, before the U.S. Open.

Following the U.S. Open, the WTA Tour will continue to Europe with several clay events, including the Madrid Open leading into Roland Garros which concludes on Oct. 11. For the foreseeable future all tournaments will be held without spectators.

"For now, the vital energy of spectators in stadiums will be greatly missed, but our broadcast and social media partners are exploring new ways to engage with our fantastic fans," WTA chairman Steve Simon said. "It is our sincere hope and desire that we will be able to return to play this summer."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

France sees possible EU recovery fund deal in July - official

France hopes to reach an agreement with the 26 other members of the European Union on a proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund in July, a presidential adviser said on Wednesday ahead of a video conference between EU leaders on Friday.The E...

North East Delhi violence: Safoora Zargar moves HC seeking bail in UAPA case

Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, who was arrested under the anti-terror law --UAPA -- moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against ...

13 deaths, 560 fresh cases in Haryana; total count 8,832

The Haryana health authorities on Wednesday reported 13 more fatalities along with another record single-day spike of 560 infections, bringing the total in the state to 8,832 cases and 130 deaths. The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad rep...

DPIIT releases quality control norms for butterfly valves 

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has come out with quality control norms for butterfly valves for general purposes with a view to contain import and production of sub-standard products in the country. Accord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020