Prithvi Shaw, VVS Laxman pay tribute to Army soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

India opener Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday paid his highest respect to the Indian Army and saluted the departed souls who were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley. Taking to Twitter Shaw wrote, "My Salute to the martyrs at #GalwanValley. My thoughts go out for their families. Highest respects for #TheIndianArmy for their selfless sacrifices and courage."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also expressed his heartfelt condolences to soldiers' families who have made the supreme sacrifice of the nation. "My heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. #GalwanValley," Laxman tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to soldiers and asserted that their sacrifice will not go in vain. "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off with the Chinese security forces on Monday night. (ANI)