Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United's Fernandes excited by Pogba partnership

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes says he is relishing the opportunity to play alongside record-signing Paul Pogba when they resume their Premier League campaign after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think everyone is excited to see Pogba play again after his long injury," Portugal midfielder Fernandes told talkSPORT.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:39 IST
Soccer-Man United's Fernandes excited by Pogba partnership

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes says he is relishing the opportunity to play alongside record-signing Paul Pogba when they resume their Premier League campaign after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 25-year-old Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January, has settled in quickly at Old Trafford, with three goals and four assists in nine matches and adding creativity to the team with Pogba out of action due to a foot injury.

France's Pogba underwent foot surgery in January but has returned to full fitness and is set to join forces with Fernandes for the first time this season when United return to action at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. "I think everyone is excited to see Pogba play again after his long injury," Portugal midfielder Fernandes told talkSPORT. "For me, playing alongside him will be amazing. Everyone wants to play with the best players and Pogba is one of them.

"But we have a lot of good players and the most important thing is the results." Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the duo could form a strong partnership in midfield.

United are fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Qualcomm announces first 5G Snapdragon 6-Series mobile platform

Qualcomm on Tuesday announced its first 5G mobile platform in the 6-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform. This new platform is designed to make 5G user experiences even more broadly available around the world. Snapdragon 6...

Court orders Nepal to pay for return of migrants stranded by coronavirus

Nepals top court has ordered the government to pay for thousands of stranded migrant workers who have lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus pandemic to return home.Responding to a petition filed by human right lawyers, the Supreme Cour...

Major General-level talks between India, China in Galwan Valley remain inconclusive

The talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh are over, sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources, the talks have remained inconclusive.Talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Ga...

Chile tightens lockdowns as country exceeds 200,000 coronavirus cases

The Chilean government on Wednesday announced a tightening of lockdowns and maximum movement restrictions in its capital Santiago as the countrys confirmed coronavirus caseload exceeded 200,000.The total number of coronavirus cases was 220,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020