Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura U-19 woman cricketer Ayanti Reang found dead

A Tripura U-19 women's cricket team player named Ayanti Reang was found dead at her residence on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:49 IST
Tripura U-19 woman cricketer Ayanti Reang found dead
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A Tripura U-19 women's cricket team player named Ayanti Reang was found dead at her residence on Tuesday. Studying in class 10, Reang belonged to a tribal family. The 16-year-old hailed from Tainani village under Udaipur subdivision, about 90 kilometres from Agartala.

Timir Chanda, Secretary of Tripura Cricket Control Board condemned her death, meantime members of her subdivision's cricket association went to her house and paid tribute to the deceased cricketer. Reang has been a member of Tripura's U-19 team for the last one year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

Scientists have unearthed the first fossils of soft-shelled eggs laid by dinosaurs - two disparate species from Argentina and Mongolia - in a discovery suggesting that the earliest dinosaurs produced such eggs before some lineages turned to...

Smoke risk: Scientists warn forest fires could worsen coronavirus harm

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - People living in the worlds tropical forest regions, from Brazil to Indonesia, face heightened risk to their health this year from a potentially deadly combination of forest f...

U.S. Supreme Court LGBT ruling gives hope to those challenging military transgender ban

Nic Talbott, a transgender man, was driving his truck in Chicago when his phone started buzzing in July 2017. With just over 50 words on Twitter, his dream to join the military seemed to have been destroyed.President Donald Trump had tweete...

Jharkhand loses two brave sons in violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh

Jharkhand plunged into grief on Wednesday as the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley stripped the state of two its bravehearts -- Kundan Kumar Ojha and Ganesh Hansda. Ojha, blessed with a daughter jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020