Tripura U-19 woman cricketer Ayanti Reang found dead

A Tripura U-19 women's cricket team player named Ayanti Reang was found dead at her residence on Tuesday. Studying in class 10, Reang belonged to a tribal family. The 16-year-old hailed from Tainani village under Udaipur subdivision, about 90 kilometres from Agartala.

Timir Chanda, Secretary of Tripura Cricket Control Board condemned her death, meantime members of her subdivision's cricket association went to her house and paid tribute to the deceased cricketer. Reang has been a member of Tripura's U-19 team for the last one year. (ANI)