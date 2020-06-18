CORRECTED -Soccer-We want to win it all - Yokohama's Postecoglou

Left Menu
Reigning J.League champions Yokohama F Marinos are aiming to win it all this season, according to their Australian coach Ange Postecoglou. Following the enforced lay-off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Yokohama are aiming to properly begin their title defence when the J.League restarts on July 4.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 07:19 IST
"I want to win everything I'm in," Postecoglou told the-afc.com. "That's the nature of the beast."

"I really like my team to play a particular kind of football and then success comes from that and the AFC Champions League is going to let us see how that stacks up against the other teams in the region." The start of the Asian Champions League, won last year by Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, has been pushed back until September because of the coronavirus.

Before then, the J.League will restart and Postecoglou is raring to get going. Yokohama only played one J.League match before the season was suspended, a loss to Gamba Osaka back in February. "We're starting off again and it's been great to see the Korean league and the Bundesliga and others starting already and you can see the relief that football’s being played again," said the former Australia coach.

"I'm grateful that we've got a start date now because that gives players focus." The J.League season will be condensed into a gruelling four month schedule but Postecoglou doesn't expect any complaints from his players.

"I can see now players can’t wait to get started and play games," he said. "Obviously we’ll have a busy schedule, but I don’t think anybody will complain about it from a playing perspective because they’re just so keen to get back to what they love again."

"If nothing else, this will reignite what's really important - the things you're really passionate about - because sometimes with things like sport and football, which is such a passionate game, you can lose track of why you love it so much."

