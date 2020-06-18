Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope says he has it in him to repeat 2017 Headingley Test show against England

West Indies batsman Shai Hope is confident of replicating his 2017 heroics against England in the upcoming three-Test series but admitted that his stats in the longest format haven't exactly been the best for a while.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-06-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 10:05 IST
Hope says he has it in him to repeat 2017 Headingley Test show against England

West Indies batsman Shai Hope is confident of replicating his 2017 heroics against England in the upcoming three-Test series but admitted that his stats in the longest format haven't exactly been the best for a while. Hope hasn't scored a ton since the 2017 Headingley Test heroics when he scored centuries in both the innings to lead his side to a much-cherished victory against England, chasing a daunting 322-run target.

"I just need to have the continued belief in myself, back my ability because I know I can get it done, it's not like I haven't done it before," Hope told media via a video conference at Old Trafford ahead of the series starting July 8. West Indies are preparing for their first international cricket series since March this year as sporting activities came to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hope says he has it in him to do well again when West Indies take on England in a bio-secure environment. "It's a case of making sure I make the most of these opportunities and do whatever I can to make the team win. Obviously, you're going to be hard on yourself, especially when you know you can get something done but it's not really portraying on the stats," he said. The 26-year-old has an impressive record in ODI cricket, where he has scored 3289 runs from 78 matches at an average of 52.20.

In the last three years, Hope has made eight centuries and 13 fifties in ODIs at an average of 57 - the best figures by a wicket-keeper in the West Indies cricket history. Last year, he scored 1,345 runs at an average of 61.13 - including a memorable match-winning ton against India in Chennai but he has not enjoyed consistent success in Test cricket. He wants to improve on that count.

"Red-ball batting is definitely my favourite part of the game but the runs and the stats aren't exactly where we want them to be, but I'm working towards that. I can't pinpoint anything (wrong) at this stage, because I wouldn't say my preparation has changed. "I don't think it's anything major when it comes to my technical side of the game. There are certain things you can tweak, as you go along. I would probably say it's more of a mental thing. Hopefully, I can turn it around and move on from there," Hope said. West Indies will have two inter-squad warm-up matches in Manchester before they travel to Southampton for the series-opener. The three-day match will be played from June 23 and the four-day match from June 29.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

China's goal in South Asia is to limit 'defiance' from India and 'hinder' Indo-US ties: Report

Amidst the Chinese incursion into Indian territories in Ladakh, an influential US think-tank has said that Chinas immediate goal in South Asia is to limit any defiance from India and hinder its burgeoning partnership with the US. The repo...

Roche Pharma India expands partnership with Cipla for key oncology medicines

Drug firm Roche Pharma India on Thursday said it has expanded its partnership with domestic pharma major Cipla to further improve access to its key oncology medicines in India. Roche Pharma India has signed a distribution agreement with Cip...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No reclosing the United StatesPresident Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several states reported rising numbers of new coronavir...

US congrats India on UNSC election, says looking ahead to working with it on global peace, security

The US has extended a warm welcome to India on its election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and said that it looks forward to working with New Delhi in the powerful organ of the United Nations on the issues of internati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020