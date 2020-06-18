Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig - club statement

Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga season and his transfer to the English side is subject to passing a medical. "I'm delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club," Werner said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/06/18/timo-werner-transfer-agreed?cardIndex=0-0.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:46 IST
Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig - club statement

Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga season and his transfer to the English side is subject to passing a medical.

"I'm delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club," Werner said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/06/18/timo-werner-transfer-agreed?cardIndex=0-0. "I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

"I look forward to next season with my new team mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Progressive donor group announces USD 59M vote-by-mail campaign

A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a USD 59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the partys base during the coronavirus pandemi...

UK companies with historic slave ties fund minority programmes

Two of Britains largest companies have promised to financially support projects assisting minorities as Britain continues to reckon with its role in the slave trade. Insurance giant Lloyds of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pl...

Lily James' next is thriller 'The Paris Trap'

Actor Lily James is set to feature in The Paris Trap, a thriller to be directed by Pablo Trapero, known for the acclaimed Argentinian film El Clan. According to Deadline, the new project will be presented to buyers during the virtual Cannes...

COVID-19 patients without disease symptoms may have weaker immune response: Study

COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms of the disease may have a weaker immune response to the virus, according to a new study that highlights the risks of using immunity passports to certify that a person has recovered from COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020