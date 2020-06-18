Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig

Chelsea have made the first major transfer move ahead of next season after reaching an agreement with Germany's highly-rated RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The Premier League club announced on Thursday that they had struck an agreement with Leipzig on a transfer fee and on personal terms with the player, who had been strongly linked with a move to European champions Liverpool.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:38 IST
Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig

Chelsea have made the first major transfer move ahead of next season after reaching an agreement with Germany's highly-rated RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Premier League club announced on Thursday that they had struck an agreement with Leipzig on a transfer fee and on personal terms with the player, who had been strongly linked with a move to European champions Liverpool. Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga season and his transfer to the English side is subject to passing a medical.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea triggered a 50 million euros ($56.27 million) release clause to secure the Germany international's services. "I'm delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it's a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club," Werner said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/06/18/timo-werner-transfer-agreed?cardIndex=0-0.

"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. "I look forward to next season with my new team mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League would already have started its summer transfer window. That will not now open until the season ends on July 26, although some players are out of contract at the end of June. On Thursday, UEFA called on all member associations to adopt a harmonised end date to the upcoming summer transfer window, with this date set as Oct. 5 2020.

Werner, who started his senior career at VfB Stuttgart, moved to Leipzig in 2016 and has since scored 93 goals and grabbed 40 assists for the team who are currently third in the Bundesliga. Chelsea had agreed in February to sign Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam for an initial fee of 40 million euros.

Chelsea are fourth in the standings as the Premier League restarted its season on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They play their first game on Sunday at Aston Villa. ($1 = 0.8886 euros)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

IRB Infrastructure FY20 PAT down 15 pc at Rs 721 cr

Indias largest highway infrastructure company IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said on Thursday that its profit after tax in FY20 fell by 15 per cent to Rs 721 crore due to Covid-19 lockdown across the country. In FY19, it had reported a p...

BoE adds 100 bln pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

The Bank of England increased its bond-buying program by a further 100 billion pounds 125 billion on Thursday to help steer the economy away from its record coronavirus slump but sharply slowed the pace of its purchases.The BoE kept its key...

On this day in 2016, Chahal made his T20 debut against Zimbabwe

On this day in 2016, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut in the shortest format of the game against Zimbabwe. After earning his maiden India cap in the ODI series against Zimbabwe he went on to feature for Men in Blue in the T20I ...

Bolton says Trump unfit for office as book alleges sweeping misdeeds

Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said the U.S. president is unfit for office, according to interview excerpts released on Thursday after portions of the top aides upcoming book revealed a withering portrayal of his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020