Tripura U-19 woman cricketer Ayanti Reang found dead

A Tripura U-19 women's cricket team player named Ayanti Reang has been found dead at her residence. The 16-year-old all-rounder was found hanging from a tree.

She was a student of class 10 and belonged to a poor tribal family. Timir Chanda, Secretary of Tripura Cricket Control Board condemned her death while the members of the Udaipur Cricket Association also went to her house to pay tribute to the deceased cricketer.

Reang has been a member of Tripura's U-19 team for the last one year. (ANI)