Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOA open to cutting ties with Chinese sponsors in wake of Galwan face-off

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is open to boycotting Chinese products and sponsors in the wake of the border clash between the two countries at Galwan valley earlier this week.Insisting that they are "with the country", IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said the Olympic body is mulling boycotting Chinese sponsors like 'Li Ning' with whom they have sponsorships deal till the Tokyo Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:31 IST
IOA open to cutting ties with Chinese sponsors in wake of Galwan face-off
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is open to boycotting Chinese products and sponsors in the wake of the border clash between the two countries at Galwan valley earlier this week. Anti-China sentiments are running high in the country after the first skirmish at the India-China border in more than four decades left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. Insisting that they are "with the country", IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said the Olympic body is mulling boycotting Chinese sponsors like 'Li Ning' with whom they have sponsorships deal till the Tokyo Olympics. "We have an agreement with Li Ning till Tokyo Olympics as a kitting partner. But the country comes first and IOA is no different on this. If the members feel so the General House can take decision (to snap ties)," Mehta told PTI.

"IOA is with the country." IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey too opined with Mehta on the issue of snapping ties with Chinese sponsors. "According to me the IOA should end this association (with Li Ning) in line with the sentiments prevailing in the country," he said. The IOA General house consists of presidents and secretaries of the national sports federations (NSFs) besides chiefs and secretaries of state Olympic associations.

The IOA had signed a deal with Li-Ning in May 2018 and as per the agreement, the Chinese company would be supplying Indian athletes' kits worth an estimated Rs 5 to 6 crore.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. offers $10 mln reward for capture of Colombian ex-rebels

The United States said on Thursday is it offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group. Seuxis Solarte and Luciano Marin, both best known by...

Portraits of former Confederate House speakers to be removed -Pelosi

Portraits of four former House of Representatives speakers who served the Confederacy will be removed from the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.The portraits will be removed on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday marking...

Team Dynamics sweep opener at LCK Summer Split

Team Dynamics swept KT Rolster on Thursday in their opening match of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Seong-hyeok Kuzan Lee and Jae-won Rich Lee delivered MVP performances for Dynamics in the 2-0 victory.Also on Thursday,...

UK says EU trade deal will be difficult if no progress before October

Britain warned the European Union on Thursday that it would be difficult to conclude a Brexit free trade deal by the end of the year unless broad agreement had been reached by October.Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but talks have so far mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020