Reports: WR Gordon applies for reinstatement

A second-round pick by Cleveland in 2012, Gordon has 247 career receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in 63 games with the Browns (2012-14, 2017-18), Patriots (2018-19) and Seahawks. He earned All-Pro first-team honors and made the Pro Bowl in 2013 with a league-leading 1,646 yards on 87 catches in 14 games. Gordon subsequently was suspended in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, and he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. --Field Level Media

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement to the NFL, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Currently serving his sixth suspension since the 2013 season, the 29-year-old free agent played in six games with the New England Patriots and five with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

