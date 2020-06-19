Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Jets D Morrow wins NHL Gaming Challenge finale

In the first game Thursday, Morrow led 2-0 midway through the second period before Merzlikins rallied and pulled away. Talking about how he gained experience on NHL 20, Merzlikins said, "Playing together with your friend is so much fun.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 05:42 IST
Former Jets D Morrow wins NHL Gaming Challenge finale

Former Winnipeg Jets defenseman Joe Morrow pulled out a 2-1 series win over Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on Thursday as the NHL Player Gaming Challenge concluded. Merzlikins' Blue Jackets won the opener of the best-of-three match 6-3 before Morrow's Jets claimed the second game 5-4.

In the finale, played in a three-on-three format, Morrow jumped on top 4-0 before Merzlikins tied it 4-4. Morrow eventually produced a 10-6 victory. "This is great," Morrow said. "Thanks for helping out with the quarantine."

The online video-game event featured representation from almost every NHL team. In addition, Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson played on behalf of the pending NHL Seattle expansion team. No standings were compiled of the matches played on EA SPORTS' NHL 20 game, as the action was designed strictly for entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In connection with the event, the National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts donated $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. In the first game Thursday, Morrow led 2-0 midway through the second period before Merzlikins rallied and pulled away.

Talking about how he gained experience on NHL 20, Merzlikins said, "Playing together with your friend is so much fun. ... I played together with my best friend. He broke up with his girlfriend, and I told him to come live with me, and we were playing every night, so many hours. We were playing all the time together. ... We got really good." Morrow was up by two goals late in the second game. Merzlikins got a goal with 30.9 seconds left, but Morrow held on.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Western Railway pays tribute to corona warriors through murals

Western Railway in collaboration with Start India Foundation and a paint company has undertaken a beautification drive at Mahim railway station, where artists have covered the walls with Heroes of Mumbai murals dedicated to corona warriors....

55-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide at hospital in Ambala

A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his ...

12-year-old boy clears HSLC exam with flying colours in Manipur

A 12-year-old student, Issac Paulallungmuan, has scored 72 per cent in Manipur high school leaving certificate HSLC exam.He is the first 12-year-old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate examination in the f...

Former Atlanta officer charged in Brooks killing surrenders to authorities

The former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks last week turned himself into authorities on Thursday afternoon, in keeping with an arrangement with prosecutors, jail records showed. Garrett Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020