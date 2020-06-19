MLBPA chief Clark disputes that deal was reached

The Major League Baseball season continues to spin on a slippery axis as team owners and the players union again seemed to be drifting apart on Thursday. Commissioner Rob Manfred felt the framework for a 60-game season was put in place earlier this week -- an opinion rebuked by MLB Players Association chief Tony Clark on Thursday. The union submitted a 70-game counteroffer on Thursday that apparently rankled some owners.

Clark made it clear there was never an agreement reached during his Tuesday meeting with Manfred. "In my discussions with Rob in Arizona we explored a potential pro rata framework, but I made clear repeatedly in that meeting and after it that there were a number of significant issues with what he proposed, in particular the number of games," Clark said in a statement released Thursday. "It is unequivocally false to suggest that any tentative agreement or other agreement was reached in that meeting.

"In fact, in conversations within the last 24 hours, Rob invited a counterproposal for more games that he would take back to the owners. We submitted that counterproposal today." Manfred had a total difference of opinion.

"I don't know what Tony and I were doing there for several hours going back and forth and making trades if we weren't reaching an agreement," Manfred told MLB Network and USA Today. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the MLBPA's proposal calls for the 70-game season to run from July 19 through Sept. 30. Spring training would start June 26-28.

The counterproposal calls for full prorated play, expanded 16-team playoffs in both 2020-21 and opt-outs for any players who are high risk or live with high-risk individuals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The union's latest plan, which includes a universal designated hitter in 2020 and 2021, also calls for a mutual waiver of potential grievances under the sides' March agreement.

It also reportedly calls for approximately $300 more million than the MLB's 60-game plan, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, who tweeted that "MLB owners are so upset by the players' counterproposal ... that no response is expected to be immediate." That's a different spin than Manfred was giving on Wednesday. He felt the "Let's Make a Deal" conversations had the sport on the verge of ending an ugly battle between billionaire owners and millionaire players during a time in which millions of Americans have lost their jobs.

"At my request, Tony Clark and I met for several hours (Tuesday) in Phoenix," Manfred said Wednesday in a statement. "We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations (Tuesday), I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same." In fact, Manfred said Clark called him Wednesday night to inform him he was going to present the deal to the union's eight-man executive subcommittee.

"I told him 70 games was simply impossible given the calendar and the public health situation, and he went ahead and made that proposal anyway," Manfred said. So the impasse continues as the window to fit in a season diminishes.

"We're at the same place. We want to play. We want to reach an agreement," Manfred said. "We're doing everything necessary to find a way to play, hopefully by agreement." Manfred has the authority, if negotiations reach a halt, to call for a schedule of around 50 games and traditional playoffs.

--Field Level Media