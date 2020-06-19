Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day-Born June 20, 1978 - Frank Lampard Chelsea manager

Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign at Aston Villa on Sunday and the West London club are currently occupying the fourth Champions League spot. While Lampard's job appears safe, regardless of how this season ends, he will know that failure to secure Champions League football for next season will increase the pressure on him next season.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:30 IST
On this day-Born June 20, 1978 - Frank Lampard Chelsea manager

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who celebrates his 42nd birthday on Saturday, is hoping to buck the trend of top English players whose forays into management turn out to be short and unsuccessful. Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign at Aston Villa on Sunday and the West London club are currently occupying the fourth Champions League spot.

While Lampard's job appears safe, regardless of how this season ends, he will know that failure to secure Champions League football for next season will increase the pressure on him next season. Lampard was widely viewed as one of the finest midfielders of his generation but such a pedigree has not often been an indicator of success in management.

Bryan Robson, Chris Waddle, John Barnes and Alan Shearer are among the England greats who failed to replicate their prowess on the field when they took the 'hot seat' of management. So far, Lampard, who has blooded several young players into the first team due to Chelsea's transfer ban, has shown plenty of promise, after returning to Stamford Bridge following an encouraging season with Derby County.

Lampard, who was capped 106 times for England, was Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer with 211 goals in more than 400 appearances in all competitions. The midfielder won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League during a trophy-laden spell at Chelsea.

With England, his talent at the highest level was clear to see but he suffered from the failure of England managers, particularly Sven-Goran Eriksson to find a way to get the best out of him and Steven Gerrard together in midfield. Former Liverpool player Gerrard himself is cutting his teeth in management at Glasgow Rangers.

Both Lampard and Gerrard ended their careers in Major League Soccer, where the Chelsea boss played for New York City FC and also had a loan spell at their parent club Manchester City. Lampard's reputation as a player, adored by the Chelsea fans, will help him ride out any difficult moments but a big test awaits him in the transfer window.

With Chelsea now free to spend, the Londoner has a chance to truly shape the squad as he wishes. The club have already secured Morrocan winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam and are reported to be close to a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The club have money to spend after the sales last year of Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata generated around 150 million pounds ($188.43 million), which they were not able to reinvest. Lampard knows that, however this season ends, he has to quickly ensure that the new faces fit together with his young talent and begin to make Chelsea genuine contenders once more. ($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China has released genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, with officials saying on Friday it identified a European strain based on preliminary studies. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.5 mi...

UN: Venezuelans, other refugees face huge pandemic hardships

The head of the UN refugee agency expressed concerns Thursday about impact of the coronavirus pandemic from Africas Sahel region to Latin America and beyond, warning that millions fled upheaval at home and could face hardship abroad among l...

Guj: Four children among six of family found hanging in flat

Six members of a family, including four children in the age group of seven to 12, were found hanging from the ceiling of an unoccupied flat in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat early on Friday, police said. Bodies of two brothers- Amrish Patel 42 a...

COLUMN-Pandemic prises open inflation information gap: Mike Dolan

Like the coronavirus, the big problem with inflation during the pandemic is how little we know about it, an information gap that is forcing central banks to act now and ask questions later. Economists and investors are split over the implic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020