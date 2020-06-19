Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Odisha FC rope in Stuart Baxter as head coach for next season

Ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League, Odisha FC has roped in Stuart Baxter as the head coach on a two-year deal on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:24 IST
ISL: Odisha FC rope in Stuart Baxter as head coach for next season
Stuart Baxter (Photo/Odisha FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League, Odisha FC has roped in Stuart Baxter as the head coach on a two-year deal on Friday. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Baxter has cumulative coaching experience of more than 25 years. The former manager of the South African national side and England U-19 team will take charge of OFC for the upcoming season.

Apart from South Africa, he was also the head coach of Finland's senior team and had managed many professional clubs in Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Japan and South Africa. At Club level, he has managed some well-known teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Vissel Kobe, SuperSport United, & Sanfrecce Hiroshima among others. Baxter has won the Premier Soccer League title with Kaizer Chiefs twice & J1 League (1st stage) title once with Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

"I am delighted to welcome Coach Stuart Baxter to Odisha FC! We conducted an extensive global search for a coach that matched our vision for the next phase of OFC," Dr Anil Sharma Founder & CEO, GMS said. Earlier, in March, head coach Josep Gombau stepped down from his position due to familial obligations. Gombau, who joined the club Odisha FC (earlier Delhi Dynamos) ahead of the fifth season in 2018, had said it was not an easy decision to make. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran urges social distancing as coronavirus cases top 200,000

Irans tally of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 200,000 on Friday, as state media continued to warn about a lack of proper social distancing despite a new surge of infections. Daily deaths have exceeded 100 most of this week, for the firs...

Demand in economy will rise when uncertainty is not there: CEA

Demand in the economy will increase when the uncertainty regarding health in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak ends, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Friday. Speaking at a webinar session organized by Bharat Chamber of...

Rishi Sunak says UK poised to kickstart recovery as debt overtakes GDP

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed the hope that Britain is poised to kickstart its economic recovery from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as latest statistics revealed that the countrys d...

Juneteenth observance arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

With most formal Juneteenth events canceled due to coronavirus concerns, street marches and car caravans were planned on Friday across the United States to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of slavery a century and a ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020