Minerva Academy FC recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

Minerva Academy Football Club has been recommended for this year's Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Punjab government and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The club has been recommended under the category of 'identification and nurturing of budding talent'.

The objective of the award is to encourage and promote involvement of corporates, voluntary organisations and sports control boards, among others, in the development of sports in the country. The award carries a citation and a trophy. There is no cash prize.

Ranjit Bajaj, owner and founder of Minerva Academy Football Club said, "I am delighted that Minerva Academy Football Club has been nominated for the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar. "It is an honour just to be nominated for the prestigious national award, and I hope we will be selected as the deserving recipients of the same," he said in a release. The sports ministry has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the national sports awards till June 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic..