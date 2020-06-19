Left Menu
Twins remove statue of former owner Griffith

The Minnesota Twins removed the statue of former team owner Calvin Griffith from the grounds of Target Field on Friday morning. "I understand and respect the Minnesota Twins decision to remove the Calvin Griffith statue outside Target Field," Carew said.

The Minnesota Twins removed the statue of former team owner Calvin Griffith from the grounds of Target Field on Friday morning. The team cited comments he made in a speech in Waseca, Minn., three decades ago, as the reason for removing the likeness.

"While we acknowledge the prominent role Calvin Griffith played in our history, we cannot remain silent and continue ignoring the racist comments he made in Waseca in 1978," the team said in a statement. "His disparaging words displayed a blatant intolerance and disregard for the Black community that are the antithesis of what the Minnesota Twins stand for and value." Griffith owned the Washington Senators and moved the team to Minnesota in 1961.

The StarTribune reported Friday what Griffith said while speaking at the Lions Club in 1978: "I'll tell you why we came to Minnesota. It was when I found out you only had 15,000 blacks here. Black people don't go to ballgames, but they'll fill up a rassling ring and put up such a chant it'll scare you to death. It's unbelievable. We came here because you've got good, hardworking, white people here."

The Twins statement read: "When we opened Target Field in 2010 in conjunction with our 50th season in Minnesota, we were excited and proud to welcome fans to our 'forever ballpark.' As such, we wanted to pay permanent tribute to those figures and moments that helped shape the first half-century of Minnesota Twins baseball -- including a statue of Calvin Griffith, our former owner and the man responsible for moving the franchise here in 1961." It continued: "Our decision to memorialize Calvin Griffith with a statue reflects an ignorance on our part of systemic racism present in 1978, 2010 and today. We apologize for our failure to adequately recognize how the statue was viewed and the pain it caused for many people -- both inside the Twins organization and across Twins Territory. We cannot remove Calvin Griffith from the history of the Minnesota Twins, but we believe removal of this statue is an important and necessary step in our ongoing commitment to provide a Target Field experience where every fan and employee feels safe and welcome."

After Griffith's remarks, Hall of Fame member Rod Carew expressed his desire to leave the Twins and was traded to the California Angels. He issued a statement released by the team on Friday. "I understand and respect the Minnesota Twins decision to remove the Calvin Griffith statue outside Target Field," Carew said. "While I've always supported the Twins decision to honor Calvin with a statue, I also remember how inappropriate and hurtful his comments were on that fateful day in Waseca. The Twins did what they felt they needed to do for the organization and for our community. While we cannot change history, perhaps we can learn from it."

Carew went on to say he had forgiven Griffith and that the former owner's "thoughts on race evolved over time." Carew said he did not consider Griffith to be a racist. --Field Level Media

