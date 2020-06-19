Statue of former Redskins owner removed from RFK

Left Menu
A statue of former Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed from the grounds of RFK Stadium on Friday morning. Marshall integrated the franchise only after being forced to do so in the 1960s. In 1962, Marshall was the last NFL owner to integrate.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:23 IST
A statue of former Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed from the grounds of RFK Stadium on Friday morning. Marshall integrated the franchise only after being forced to do so in the 1960s.

In 1962, Marshall was the last NFL owner to integrate. Marshall launched the franchise as the Boston Braves in 1932 and remained the principal owner until he died in 1969.

In 1933, the franchise was renamed the Redskins and shared Fenway Park with the Boston Red Sox. Marshall brought the team to his hometown of Washington, D.C., in 1937. --Field Level Media

