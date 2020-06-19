Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black MLS players form coalition to fight systemic racism

A group of black Major League Soccer players has formed a coalition to address systematic racism in their communities and bring about change within the league. “We've already come to the table with Major League Soccer and had conversations with them about things that we'd like to see changed," Morrow said during a video conference call.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:43 IST
Black MLS players form coalition to fight systemic racism

A group of black Major League Soccer players has formed a coalition to address systematic racism in their communities and bring about change within the league. The coalition is the result of an Instagram group that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which spawned a wave of nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality.

Started by Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, the group grew to some 70 MLS players, who formed the Black Players Coalition of MLS. Morrow said players were already under stress because of the new coronavirus when were threatened with a lockout in contract talks. The league suspended play March 12 because of the pandemic.

“And then on top of that charge, George Floyd is killed. And so it kind of felt like my world was crumbling. And when I reached out to my my black soccer player peers, they all felt the same way,” Morrow said. "When we came together on that call, it was the most hopeful thing in one of the darkest weeks of my entire life. Morrow said the conversations centered on whether players felt supported by the league. The players concluded it would be best to form an organization.

There were three goals, Morrow said: To give black players a voice in the league; to encourage black representation in the players' association and higher levels of MLS; and to help local communities. “We've already come to the table with Major League Soccer and had conversations with them about things that we'd like to see changed," Morrow said during a video conference call. "We want to see action: These slogans, these statements are no longer enough. We want real change. So what is that going to look like in Major League Soccer? What is that going to look like in our communities? And how are we going about that?” Portland's Jeremy Ebobisse, Chicago's CJ Sapong, Nashville's Jalil Anibaba, NYCFC's Sean Johnson and Colorado's Kei Kamara are among some of the other players involved.

The coalition has proposed training to promote cultural education and combat implicit bias. It also wants to hire a chief diversity officer. The group has discussed developing the game in black communities and partnering with charities. The group has already secured $75,000 in charitable contributions by the MLS Players Association. “Major League Soccer proudly recognizes and supports the Black Players Coalition of MLS -- a group of players who today, on Juneteenth, have established themselves as influential change leaders,” MLS said in a statement. “The league looks forward to continued and longstanding collaborations.”

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 today

Maharashtra has reported 142 deaths and highest single-day rise of 3,827 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,331. According to the State Health Department, as on today, there are 55,651 active...

S.Korea's wealthy, passed over by pandemic pain, splurge on Porsches and BMWs

Hwang Min-Yong, a 37-year-old South Korean businessman, recently received his black Porsche Cayenne coupe with red leather seats after a seven-month wait and took it out for a spin on a scenic road overlooking a river near Seoul. Porsche ha...

Pak special representative for Afghanistan discusses peace plan with Taliban in Qatar

Pakistan said on Friday that its special representative for Afghanistan visited Qatar and discussed the Afghan peace process with the Taliban leaders. The Foreign Office FO said that Ambassador R Muhammad Sadiq visited Doha on June 16 and 1...

India sees highest single-day rise of 13,586 COVID-19 cases, death toll goes up to 12,573

India saw the highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases with the total count of cases crossing 3.80 lakh on Friday. With 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 12,573.According to Health Ministry, Indias total COVID-19 cases h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020