Phillies close facility after positive coronavirus tests

The team did not identify the players or staff members, however. "The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said.

The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday confirmed that five players and three staff members working at the club's facility in Clearwater, Fla., tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not identify the players or staff members, however.

"The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches, and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches, and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said. Per the team, the first confirmed case occurred on Tuesday. Eight staff members tested negative while 32 others (20 players, 12 staff members) are awaiting test results.

The outbreak comes as Florida is experiencing a statewide spike in coronavirus numbers. The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 3,822 cases on Friday -- the highest number of reported cases in the state in a single day.

