Phillies close facility after positive coronavirus tests

The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday closed their training facility in Clearwater, Fla., after five players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Blue Jays are awaiting test results, Passan said. The Phillies issued a statement concerning the development.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:24 IST
The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday closed their training facility in Clearwater, Fla., after five players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Later, the Toronto Blue Jays shut their training site in nearby Dunedin after a player exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

The Phiilies did not identify the players or staff members. In the case of the Blue Jays, Passan said the affected player is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who recently had been with Phillies' minor leaguers. The Blue Jays are awaiting test results, Passan said.

The Phillies issued a statement concerning the development. "The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said.

Per the team, the first confirmed case occurred on Tuesday. Eight staff members tested negative while 32 others (20 players, 12 staff members) are awaiting test results. The outbreak comes as Florida is experiencing a statewide spike in coronavirus numbers. The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 3,822 cases on Friday -- the highest number of reported cases in the state in a single day.

--Field Level Media

