Report: One 49ers player tests positive for coronavirus

A San Francisco 49ers player tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report Friday by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The unidentified player had been taking part in workouts organized by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Nashville, Tenn. Per Garafolo, the other players in the group are being tested and trying to determine when they can travel.

"Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees," the 49ers said in a statement, per the San Jose Mercury News. Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and other players from the Cowboys and Houston Texans as well as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 49ers' offseason workouts also have resulted in injuries to a pair of wide receivers. Deebo Samuel underwent surgery after sustaining a Jones fracture in his left foot while Richie James Jr. suffered a fractured right wrist this week.

