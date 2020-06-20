Shoaib to meet wife Sania Mirza, son before joining team in England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday allowed all-rounder Shoaib Malik to join the side in England on July 24 after spending time with his immediate family, whom he has not seen for nearly five months. Shoaib's wife, Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, have been in India, while the right-handed batsman has been in Sialkot since the imposition of international travel ban due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the travel ban, Shoaib was involved for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, which kicked off on February 20 before getting suspended on March 17 due to the pandemic. "Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the Covid-19 pandemic," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in an official statement.

"As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib's request," he added. The Pakistan team will depart on June 28 for Manchester, before driving to Derbyshire for their 14-day quarantine period during which they will be allowed to train and practice.

"We have spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Shoaib enter the country on 24 July," said Khan. Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20Is against England in bio-secure environment commencing from July 30. (ANI)