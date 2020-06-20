Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus
Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 16:48 IST
Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. The skipper had gone for a coronavirus Test last week, and now his reports have come back as positive, ESPNCricinfo reported.
As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, it is not known how Mortaza contracted the virus. Mashrafe, also a member of the parliament from Narail 2 constituency, had stepped down as the ODI captain of the country in March this year.
Covid-19 cases have crossed 1,00,000 mark in Bangladesh and the government is now planning area-wise lockdown. Bangladesh was slated to face Sri Lanka in July in a three-Test series and the side would have later hosted New Zealand in August, but both series look unlikely now.
The Asia Cup, scheduled for September, is also uncertain due to the coronavirus. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- ESPNCricinfo
- New Zealand
- Sri Lanka
ALSO READ
Bangladeshi courts freeing child suspects due to virus risk
Bangladesh garment factories launch COVID-19 testing lab for workers
Bangladesh players arrange pure water for Amphan-hit people
Exports to Bangladesh set to resume through Bengal's Petrapole land port
Exports to Bangladesh to resume through Bengal's Petrapole land port from Sunday