Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maupay lands double blow on angry Arsenal for Brighton

Earlier, Nicolas Pepe had given Arsenal the lead with a curling left-footed shot in the 68th, but defender Lewis Dunk equalized for relegation-threatened Brighton when he stretched out his right leg to block Rob Holding's clearance off his own goal line and diverted the ball over the line. This loss came less than three days after a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on the opening night of the league's resumption after the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Brighton | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:29 IST
Maupay lands double blow on angry Arsenal for Brighton
Maupay celebrated loudly after the final whistle and was pushed to the ground by Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi before being harangued by other players from the visitors. Image Credit: Pixabay

Brighton striker Neal Maupay landed a double blow on Arsenal in the Premier League, playing a role in a serious-looking injury to goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the first half and then scoring a stoppage-time winner with one of the last kicks of a 2-1 win on Saturday. Maupay celebrated loudly after the final whistle and was pushed to the ground by Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi before being harangued by other players from the visitors.

Arsenal was angry because Maupay had leaned into Leno as the goalkeeper jumped to collect the ball. Leno landed awkwardly on his right leg and collapsed to the ground, his howls of pain clearly audible in the empty Amex Stadium. As Leno was being carried off in the 40th minute, he sat upon the stretcher and pointed angrily at Maupay, who protested his innocence.

Maupay added to Arsenal's sense of injustice by grabbing the winning goal in the fifth minute of added-on time when he latched on a pass and shot left-footed inside the near post of Leno's replacement, Emiliano Martinez. Earlier, Nicolas Pepe had given Arsenal the lead with a curling left-footed shot in the 68th, but defender Lewis Dunk equalized for relegation-threatened Brighton when he stretched out his right leg to block Rob Holding's clearance off his own goal line and diverted the ball over the line.

This loss came less than three days after a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on the opening night of the league's resumption after the coronavirus outbreak. It leaves Arsenal six points behind fifth-place Manchester United, which occupies the final Champions League qualifying berth because second-place Manchester City was handed a two-year European ban that is currently under appeal. Brighton moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran may offer discounts to lure airlines to fly through its airspace

Iran is drawing up plans to offer discounts to some foreign airlines using its airspace, state news agency IRNA quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Saturday, after a slump in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic and regional t...

U.S. judge denies Trump administration's bid to block Bolton's book

A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought Chinas help to ...

Italy has 262 new cases 4 months into outbreak

Italy has added another 49 deaths to its official coronavirus death toll as it approaches the four-month anniversary of the start of its outbreak. The civil protection agency said Saturday that Italy registered 262 new confirmed cases over ...

COVID-19 management in Delhi has been streamlined: Harsh Vardhan

COVID-19 management in Delhi has been streamlined, from health surveys to testing and caps on in-patient private hospital costs, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. His remarks came after the Delhi Disaster Management Auth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020