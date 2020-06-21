Left Menu
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was reportedly hospitalized after being sucker punched during an incident in Aberdeen, S.D. either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. NJ Advance Media and ESPN reported Saturday evening that Goedert was taken to the hospital and later returned home and is doing fine.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 07:20 IST
Reports: Eagles TE Goedert sucker punched in South Dakota

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was reportedly hospitalized after being sucker punched during an incident in Aberdeen, S.D. either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. NJ Advance Media and ESPN reported Saturday evening that Goedert was taken to the hospital and later returned home and is doing fine. The New Jersey publication reported that the incident happened when Goedert was out for dinner with his family on Friday night.

Meanwhile, The Aberdeen (S.D.) American News said police were called to The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen just after 1 a.m. due to receiving a call of "people busting glasses and have busted heads." Aberdeen Police Sgt. Dan Kaiser told the Aberdeen newspaper that nobody from his department will comment on the incident until Monday morning.

Goedert lives in Britton, S.D., which is located about 60 miles northeast of Aberdeen. He starred at Britton-Hecla High and South Dakota State University before becoming a second-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2018. Goedert has 91 receptions for 941 yards and nine touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons. He had 58 catches for 607 yards and five scores in 15 games (nine starts) last season.

--Field Level Media

