Jan Oblak reaches new milestone during match against Valladolid

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak on Sunday climbed to the second spot on the list of most appearances as a goalkeeper for the club. During a La Liga match against Valladolid, Oblak stepped out to feature in his 248th match, equalling club's legend Jose Francisco Molina's record.

The Slovenian is now only behind Abel Resino, who made 303 appearances for the club. In his six seasons in Madrid, Oblak has won a Spanish Super Cup title (2014), one Europa League (2017/18) and one UEFA Super Cup (2018).

While at Atletico Madrid, the 27-year-old has won four straight Zamora Trophies (2015-2019). Last year, Oblak signed a new contract at the club until 2023. (ANI)