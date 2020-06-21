Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's all our fault: Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's second successive defeat

After suffering a second successive defeat following the Premier League resumption, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said they did not compete like they should have and admitted that "it is all our fault".

ANI | Brighton | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:11 IST
It's all our fault: Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's second successive defeat
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a second successive defeat following the Premier League resumption, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said they did not compete like they should have and admitted that "it is all our fault". "Obviously after a defeat, you want to put the next result straight away to winning. I think we did a lot of things today to win the game comfortably, but we haven't competed like you have to compete in the Premier League. We gave the first goal away and we lost a few important duels afterward, so I think it's all our fault," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arsenal witnessed a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City, their first game after the resumption. On Saturday, the Mikel Arteta's side was beaten by Brighton 2-1. The manager further stated that a team needs to stay focused throughout the game or else the opponents will "punish you".

"Not about the characters, it's about how you compete in a Premier League match and it's for 100 minutes in this case. It's for every ball, it's for every action and the moment you lose attention, the opponent is going to punish you. It's not the first time it has happened and if you want to win football games consistently at this level, it's a must and it's non-negotiable," he said. Arsenal holds the tenth spot on the Premier League table with just 40 points. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cloudy skies obstruct eclipse in Chennai, parts of TN

Chennai, June 21 PTICloudy skies played spoilsport for few sky gazers who braved the blistering sun to watch the annular solar eclipse, the first for this year, on Sunday here. The eclipse was however partial in most parts of Tamil Nadu and...

International Yoga Day observed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and people throughout the state did yogic exercises on Sunday to mark International Yoga Day. The Governor took part at Raj Bhavan underscori...

CII suggests steps to improve ease of doing business to achieve self-reliance

Industry body CII has identified measures in key areas for improving Indias ease of doing business scenario that can help the country achieve self-reliance.&#160; Micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs need a special helping hand, and ...

North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020