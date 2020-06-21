Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patil urges players to remain mentally strong, ensure injury-free return when cricket resumes

Even during my tenure as coach of Kenya, I used to always focus on players being mentally strong before any tournament." The 63-year-old, who played 29 Tests between 1980 and 1984, cited the example of India's 1983 World Cup final triumph against the mighty West Indies, saying the match proved how mental strength can win games.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:57 IST
Patil urges players to remain mentally strong, ensure injury-free return when cricket resumes

Former India batsman Sandeep Patil on Sunday advised players to remain mentally strong and ensure an injury-free return to cricket when the game resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a halt in the cricket calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first international match begins next month between England and the West Indies in bio-secure venues. There is no cricket match lined up for the Indians immediately.

"These are pretty uncertain times and the challenge to bounce back without any injuries will be a real task for any player. But they need to remember that all these challenges will first have to be dealt strongly in the mind," Patil was quoted as saying by 'Star Sports'. "You need to begin slowly and ensure that you tune your focus firmly on making an injury-free comeback. Even during my tenure as coach of Kenya, I used to always focus on players being mentally strong before any tournament." The 63-year-old, who played 29 Tests between 1980 and 1984, cited the example of India's 1983 World Cup final triumph against the mighty West Indies, saying the match proved how mental strength can win games. "During 1983 World Cup final, after we were restricted to 183, we thought we were down and out. But before stepping onto the field for second innings, we all made a very fervent resolution in our minds and as a team. The rest they say is history! "Bowling to likes of Greenidge, Viv Richards was no easy task but because we were focussed on laying our hands on that trophy, we were able to do it. So, being mentally mature is very important for any sportsperson, not just cricketers," said Patil who was a member of that World Cup-winning team.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Bulbbul’ exactly the film I was looking for post my debut: Tripti Dimri

After Laila Majnu, Tripti Dimri is playing the lead in Bulbbul, another film that borrows heavily from folklore, but this time to tell a coming-of-age story of a woman and the actor says it was precisely the kind of career opportunity she w...

Cloudy skies obstruct eclipse in Chennai, parts of TN

Chennai, June 21 PTICloudy skies played spoilsport for few sky gazers who braved the blistering sun to watch the annular solar eclipse, the first for this year, on Sunday here. The eclipse was however partial in most parts of Tamil Nadu and...

International Yoga Day observed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and people throughout the state did yogic exercises on Sunday to mark International Yoga Day. The Governor took part at Raj Bhavan underscori...

CII suggests steps to improve ease of doing business to achieve self-reliance

Industry body CII has identified measures in key areas for improving Indias ease of doing business scenario that can help the country achieve self-reliance.&#160; Micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs need a special helping hand, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020