ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:03 IST
On this day in 2009: Pakistan won T20 World Cup
Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (Photo/ PCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on June 21, 2009, when Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to win its first T20 World Cup title. In the finals played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sri Lanka got off to a bad start as the side lost its first four wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Tillakaratne Dilshan (0), Jehan Mubarak (0), Sanath Jayasuriya (17), and Mahela Jayawardena (1) all failed to leave a mark with bat in hand.

Kumar Sangakkara then steadied the ship for Sri Lanka and he ended up playing an unbeaten knock of 64 runs to take the side's total to 138/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Chasing 139, Pakistan openers Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan provided a steady start to Pakistan as they put an opening stand of 48 runs.

Sri Lanka was not able to recover and in the end Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik guided Pakistan to their first T20 World Cup title win. Pakistan won the match by eight wickets and with eight balls to spare.

Afridi and Malik remained unbeaten on 54 and 24 respectively. Pakistan had made it to the finals of the inaugural edition of the World Cup as well, but the side fell short against India. (ANI)

