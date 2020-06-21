Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'll not be happy if I don't get at least one century in England: Chase

"It's just for us to get that confidence and belief back in our batting in the top order and I think that will be fine because the guys know they have the ability." The West Indies team will also face the challenge of taking on fellow Barbadian, Jofra Archer, who is one of the vital cog in England's bowling attack. Chase, who had faced a 20-year-old Archer in a club game in Sussex Premier League in 2015, is hoping to get success against him.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:17 IST
I'll not be happy if I don't get at least one century in England: Chase
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase wants to be taken more seriously as a batsman and says personally it would be a big disappointment if he fails to score at least a century in the three-Test series against England, starting July 8 in Southampton. The 28-year-old, who has scored 1,695 runs including five hundred in 32 Tests, said he wants to be rated higher as a batsman and was looking forward to piling up some runs in England.

"I've always wanted to score a century in England. I scored a century against England in the Caribbean, but I would love to get one in England," he told media via video conference. "As I said, when you score hundreds in England, I think, as a batsman, people take you more seriously and rate you a bit higher. I'm looking to have a good series with the bat, score as many runs as possible. I will not be happy if I don't get at least one century." While the opening duo of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope will look to provide starts, Chase will have to share more responsibility in the middle order in the absence of Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, who had refused to tour England amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to family concerns.

"It's fair to say that we haven't had the best time as a top order. But I think some of the guys have played 30 or more Test matches, so the guys are experienced and know how to get runs at that level - so we are ever-improving," said Chase, who averages 24.75 in away Tests. "It's just for us to get that confidence and belief back in our batting in the top order and I think that will be fine because the guys know they have the ability." The West Indies team will also face the challenge of taking on fellow Barbadian, Jofra Archer, who is one of the vital cogs in England's bowling attack.

Chase, who had faced a 20-year-old Archer in a club game in Sussex Premier League in 2015, is hoping to get success against him. "I do remember the game we played against Jofra," Chase said. "This was before he even played for Sussex or anything like that. He actually got five wickets, he got me out as well. He pulled up after he got the five wickets and batting became a lot easier for us.

"He was always a good talent but he wasn't as rapid as he is now." The off-spinner also pointed out that the stint in Sussex Premier League made him mentally stronger. "The pitches were a bit up and down so I didn't get many runs. But it really helped my cricket as a batsman and my all-round game. Not only skill-wise, it really helped me mentally," Chase said. "I was alone out there. I only had the guys that played on the side with me and outside of the cricket, the guys were busy. It was just me on my own, trying to do my best. That really toughened me up as a cricketer and mentally."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks Odisha to expedite implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Highlighting low utilisation of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM, the Centre has asked the Odisha government to ensure its expeditious implementation and said the central scheme could also help generate employment and boost the local ...

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 862 new coronavirus infections; Russia reports fewer than 8,000 new cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily for coronavirus, says officialThe Chinese capital is capable of screening almost 1 million people a day for the coronavirus, an official s...

Over 57,000 registrations for UG courses in 24 hours: DU

Over 57,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to undergraduate courses within 24 hours, according to official figures. The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4.According to ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 645pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020