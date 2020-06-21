Left Menu
Development News Edition

On occasion of Father's Day, Virat Kohli pens emotional message

On the occasion of Father's Day, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday wrote an emotional message in the memory of his late father.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:59 IST
On occasion of Father's Day, Virat Kohli pens emotional message
Virat Kohli with his father (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Father's Day, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday wrote an emotional message in the memory of his late father. The Indian skipper urged everyone to be grateful for the love of their parents, but also to look for their own path to move forward.

"This father's day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life. You'll never have to look behind because they're always watching over you whether they're physically there or not. Happy father's day," Kohli tweeted. Kohli's father had passed away in 2006 due to a cardiac arrest.

Despite the tragedy, Kohli returned to the ground the very next day to bat against Karnataka in a Ranji Trophy match. Earlier, during an Instagram live chat with football skipper Sunil Chhetri, Kohli had credited his father for showing him the right path.

"In Delhi, sometimes things happen which are not fair. There was one instance where a certain someone did not play by the rules when it came to selection criteria. He told my father that while I had the merit to be selected, a little extra (possibly a bribe) was needed to confirm my selection," Kohli had told Chhetri during the session. "My father, who was an honest middle-class ma, who worked hard all his life to become a successful lawyer, did not even understand what little extra meant. My father simply said -- If you want to select Virat, then let it be purely on merit. I will give you nothing extra," he added.

Kohli said that once he did not get selected, it literally broke him, but however, that incident also shaped him mentally and emotionally. "I did not get selected. I cried a lot. I was broken. But that incident taught me a lot. I realised that I had to be extraordinary to become successful and that I had to achieve this purely through my own effort and hard work. My father showed me the right way, through action and not merely words," Kohli said.

Over the years, the comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar keep growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar. Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli has 70 centuries across all formats.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks Odisha to expedite implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Highlighting low utilisation of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM, the Centre has asked the Odisha government to ensure its expeditious implementation and said the central scheme could also help generate employment and boost the local ...

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 862 new coronavirus infections; Russia reports fewer than 8,000 new cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily for coronavirus, says officialThe Chinese capital is capable of screening almost 1 million people a day for the coronavirus, an official s...

Over 57,000 registrations for UG courses in 24 hours: DU

Over 57,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to undergraduate courses within 24 hours, according to official figures. The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4.According to ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 645pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020