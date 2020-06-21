Soccer-Ludogorets continue dominance with ninth straight Bulgarian title

Ludogorets continued their dominance of Bulgarian football by winning their ninth successive league title on Sunday with four games to spare by beating visitors Beroe Stara Zagora 2-1.

Unbeaten Ludogorets, who never looked in any real danger during the season, took an unassailable 14-point lead over CSKA Sofia, who drew 3-3 with bitter city rivals Levski on Saturday. Senegalese striker Alioune Fall gave sixth-placed Beroe the lead midway through the first half but Ludogorets fought back with two goals in two minutes after the break.

In-form Brazilian midfielder Cauly Oliveira levelled by driving home a crisp shot from the edge of the penalty area on the hour and Congolese striker Mavis Tchibota made it 2-1 after a fine solo run less than 90 seconds later. "This title is more special for me because I joined the team only a half year ago," said Ludogorets' Czech coach Pavel Vrba, who has already won three Czech titles with Viktoria Plzen as well as one Slovak title with Zilina. "I'm extremely happy."

Vrba became the Razgrad-based team's third coach this season after taking over from interim boss Stanislav Genchev in December. Genchev had replaced Stoycho Stoev, who was sacked following the goalless draw against Slavia Sofia in August. The Eagles, who will go into the Champions League qualifying rounds, have had 10 different coaches since their ninth-title run began.

Ludogorets werr promoted to the top-flight for the first time in 2011 and clinched their first title the following year. They have also won two Bulgarian Cups and four Supercups in the last eight years. CSKA remain the Balkan country’s most successful club domestically with 31 league titles, followed by Levski on 26.