Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ludogorets continue dominance with ninth straight Bulgarian title

Ludogorets continued their dominance of Bulgarian football by winning their ninth successive league title on Sunday with four games to spare by beating visitors Beroe Stara Zagora 2-1. Unbeaten Ludogorets, who never looked in any real danger during the season, took an unassailable 14-point lead over CSKA Sofia, who drew 3-3 with bitter city rivals Levski on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:54 IST
Soccer-Ludogorets continue dominance with ninth straight Bulgarian title

Ludogorets continued their dominance of Bulgarian football by winning their ninth successive league title on Sunday with four games to spare by beating visitors Beroe Stara Zagora 2-1.

Unbeaten Ludogorets, who never looked in any real danger during the season, took an unassailable 14-point lead over CSKA Sofia, who drew 3-3 with bitter city rivals Levski on Saturday. Senegalese striker Alioune Fall gave sixth-placed Beroe the lead midway through the first half but Ludogorets fought back with two goals in two minutes after the break.

In-form Brazilian midfielder Cauly Oliveira levelled by driving home a crisp shot from the edge of the penalty area on the hour and Congolese striker Mavis Tchibota made it 2-1 after a fine solo run less than 90 seconds later. "This title is more special for me because I joined the team only a half year ago," said Ludogorets' Czech coach Pavel Vrba, who has already won three Czech titles with Viktoria Plzen as well as one Slovak title with Zilina. "I'm extremely happy."

Vrba became the Razgrad-based team's third coach this season after taking over from interim boss Stanislav Genchev in December. Genchev had replaced Stoycho Stoev, who was sacked following the goalless draw against Slavia Sofia in August. The Eagles, who will go into the Champions League qualifying rounds, have had 10 different coaches since their ninth-title run began.

Ludogorets werr promoted to the top-flight for the first time in 2011 and clinched their first title the following year. They have also won two Bulgarian Cups and four Supercups in the last eight years. CSKA remain the Balkan country’s most successful club domestically with 31 league titles, followed by Levski on 26.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drug with new approach on impeding DNA repair shows promising results: Study

Patients with high-grade serious ovarian cancer HGSOC who were treated with the drug, berzosertib, and chemotherapy lived substantially longer before their disease began to worsen than did those treated with chemotherapy alone, according to...

Mohammad Kaif mourns stalwart spinner Rajinder Goel's demise

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif mourned the demise of former domestic cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues on Sunday. The left-arm spinner played 157 first-class matches, most of them...

In a first, turmeric transported by rail from Telangana's Nizamabad to Bangladesh

In a first freight rake during COVID-19 pandemic, turmeric has been transported by rail to Benapole in Bangladesh from Telanganas Nizamabad on Sunday, as per South Central Railway SCR. This is the first freight rake being loaded from the st...

COVID-19: Death toll in Bihar increases to 50

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Bihar increased to 51 on Sunday after two fatalities were reported, while coronavirus cases in the state rose to 7,665 with 162 people testing positive for the disease, the health department said. One deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020