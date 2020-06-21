Left Menu
Tennis-Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19," former world number three Dimitrov wrote on Instagram. "I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:56 IST
Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has the disease. The 29-year-old Bulgarian had been competing in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia until he withdrew with illness prior to his match on Sunday.

The final of the event, which would have featured world number one Novak Djokovic, was cancelled as a result.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. "I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy."

