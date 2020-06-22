Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coric becomes 2nd tennis player to test positive for virus

Borna Coric has become the second tennis player to test positive for the coronavirus after participating in an exhibition event in Croatia. Coric, a Croatian player ranked 33rd in the world, was among several dozens of people who were tested for the virus after Grigor Dimitrov announced that he was positive.

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:54 IST
Coric becomes 2nd tennis player to test positive for virus

Borna Coric has become the second tennis player to test positive for the coronavirus after participating in an exhibition event in Croatia. Coric, a Croatian player ranked 33rd in the world, was among several dozens of people who were tested for the virus after Grigor Dimitrov announced that he was positive. That led to the cancellation of the exhibition event in Croatia, where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play in the final.

Coric played a match against Dimitrov in the Adriatic resort of Zadar on Saturday in the second leg of the exhibition series. “Hello everyone, I want to inform you that I am positive for Covid-19. Please everyone who has been in contact with me for the last few days gets tested!" Coric posted on Twitter.

He said he was feeling well and has no symptoms. Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, is the highest-profile current player to say he has the virus. His announcement Sunday on his Instagram page comes at the end of a week when the U.S. Open said it would go forward.

After Dimitrov's announcement, Djokovic flew to Belgrade to get tested. The other participants and their contacts were tested on Sunday in Zadar. “He (Djokovic) will conduct all the tests, ” the top-ranked player's media team in Belgrade said in a statement on Monday. ”Then, we'll wait for the results. He is fine, he has no symptoms but nonetheless, he needs to do the test and then we will see what's going on." Djokovic has not said if he would play at the U.S. Open from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, citing strict anti-virus measures at the Grand Slam event.

Some of the sport's top names, including defending men's champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Ash Barty, have expressed reservations about heading somewhere that was a hot spot for the COVID-19 outbreak. Others expressed an eagerness to return to action..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belt and Road Initiative Brings Win-Win Opportunities to Participants at 127th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- The ongoing 127th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair, echoing Chinas Belt and Road Initiative BRI project, has brought win-win opportunities for both Chinese and international businesses t...

With face visors and gloves, London's bespoke tailors reopen

Behind a heavy red curtain, Neil Latchman checks the fit of a suit made especially for him by Maurice Sedwell, a tailors which has been making bespoke clothes in London since 1938. Non-essential shops have reopened as Britains coronavirus l...

South Africa's minibus taxis go on strike, hitting workers

A strike by South Africas minibus taxi drivers over what they say is inadequate coronavirus relief funds has disrupted the return of scores of thousands of people to work. Taxi operators in the economic hub of Gauteng province, which includ...

I've cut direct source of insult and abuse in my life: Sonakshi after deactivating Twitter

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says she didnt think twice before deactivating her Twitter profile as she believes she is better off without the negativity on the social media platform. Last week, the Dabangg 3 star announced that she was steering cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020