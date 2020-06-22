Left Menu
Development News Edition

German TV channel Sat.1 to get slice of Bundesliga action

German TV channel Sat.1 has won the rights to show nine live soccer matches per season on its free-to-air channels from 2021, a source familiar with the rights auction said. The Bundesliga will on Monday award national broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:05 IST
German TV channel Sat.1 to get slice of Bundesliga action
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

German TV channel Sat.1 has won the rights to show nine live soccer matches per season on its free-to-air channels from 2021, a source familiar with the rights auction said.

The Bundesliga will on Monday award national broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement. The bulk of the action will again be shown on pay-TV broadcaster Sky, owned by U.S. group Comcast Corp, while sports streaming service DAZN will also pick up the rights to a large number of matches, according to sources close to the matter.

The Sat.1 games will be the only live matches on free to air they will comprise three games from the top Bundesliga division, one-second division match, the annual Supercup, and four relegation playoff fixtures. The new Bundesliga rights deal is expected to generate around 4.3 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in total.

The current four-year deal, which runs until the end of next season, is worth 4.6 billion euros, an 85% jump from the previous agreement. It covers TV, radio, and online rights to matches played by the 36 clubs in the top two German divisions. ($1 = 0.8917 euros)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black candidates tap protest energy to challenge Democrats

Amy McGrath and Eliot Engel live hundreds of miles apart in states with dramatically different politics. Yet theyre the preferred candidates of the Democratic Partys Washington establishment as voters in Kentucky and New York decide their c...

Minibus drivers in South Africa strike over coronavirus funding

Drivers of minibus taxis in South Africas financial hub Gauteng went on strike on Monday to demand more financial support from the government, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. Dozens of taxis blocked busy roads in Johannesburg and P...

Belt and Road Initiative Brings Win-Win Opportunities to Participants at 127th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- The ongoing 127th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair, echoing Chinas Belt and Road Initiative BRI project, has brought win-win opportunities for both Chinese and international businesses t...

With face visors and gloves, London's bespoke tailors reopen

Behind a heavy red curtain, Neil Latchman checks the fit of a suit made especially for him by Maurice Sedwell, a tailors which has been making bespoke clothes in London since 1938. Non-essential shops have reopened as Britains coronavirus l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020