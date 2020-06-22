Left Menu
Bundesliga signs four-year broadcast deal worth 4.4 bln euros

The Bundesliga should generate some 4.4 billion euros ($4.95 billion) from domestic broadcast rights for four years from 2021/22 onwards, the German Football League said on Monday, with Sky awarded the prime package of all Saturday games. The deals announced on Monday are slightly less lucrative than the existing four-year deal that ends next season.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The deals announced on Monday are slightly less lucrative than the existing four-year deal that ends next season. Worth 4.6 billion euros, that was an 85% jump from the previous agreement. As well as winning the rights to the Saturday games, Sky, owned by U.S. group Comcast Corp, is the major domestic rights holder under the current deal.

Broadcaster DAZN was awarded all Friday and Sunday matches. The league (DFL) had to delay its tender by more than a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DFL CEO Christian Seifert said the league would receive about 1.1 billion per year from the deals for the 18 different domestic rights packages announced on Monday. "No company will have all the live rights for the Bundesliga," Seifert told a virtual news conference.

"It was for everyone involved, an unusual situation and I think we achieved a decent result." ($1 = 0.8917 euros)

