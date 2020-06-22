Raptors preparing to resume season in Florida

The defending champion Toronto Raptors began preparations to resume the 2019-20 season on Monday. Select players and staff members are headed to Fort Myers, Fla., where they will remain until the NBA campus in Orlando opens in early July.

"In keeping with NBA and team safety protocols, there will be no group workouts during this phase of return to play, and strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled, and healthy way," the team said in a press release. Group workouts will not begin until the Raptors report to the Disney World facility for the league's 22-team restart.

The organization also said there will be no in-person media availabilities during this stage. Access to team hotels and voluntary individual workout facilities will be limited to essential team personnel. Toronto compiled a 46-18 record and ranked second in the Eastern Conference, 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks, when the season was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

--Field Level Media