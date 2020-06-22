Left Menu
Goodell back to work as NFL reopens Manhattan office

The league is monitoring developments in the coronavirus pandemic as other pro sports leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer, the PGA and LPGA are all scheduled to be back on their respective fields of play before the NFL opens camp. Already the NFL has placed strict limits on club personnel, setting access tiers within each team facility and considering reducing the preseason from four games to two in the name of health and safety.

Roger Goodell is back in his Manhattan office, reporting to work at league headquarters on Monday for the first time since mid-March. Goodell was one of several employees who returned to the office just over five weeks before NFL teams are scheduled to report to training camp.

Executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent and NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy, who posted a picture to Twitter of his first day back at work in months, were also part of the first wave of league employees returning to NFL headquarters. The league is monitoring developments in the coronavirus pandemic as other pro sports leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer, the PGA and LPGA are all scheduled to be back on their respective fields of play before the NFL opens camp.

Already the NFL has placed strict limits on club personnel, setting access tiers within each team facility and considering reducing the preseason from four games to two in the name of health and safety. With college football workouts underway and positive tests rising, the NFLPA issued a statement calling for players to cease private workouts.

