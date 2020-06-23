Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Waratahs confirm Beale departure

Beale, who also made 14 appearances for the Melbourne Rebels in New South Wales, amassed 148 appearances for the Waratahs and helped them to the 2014 Super Rugby title. "I've spent most of my career in my home state representing the Waratahs, it's been an honour," Beale said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-06-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 08:38 IST
Rugby-Waratahs confirm Beale departure

The New South Wales Waratahs confirmed on Tuesday that Wallabies utility back Kurtley Beale has left the team and will not participate in the domestic "Super Rugby AU" competition. Australian media reported over the weekend that Beale had requested an early release from his contract with the Sydney-based Super Rugby team.

"It was announced in May that Beale would not be returning to Daceyville in 2021 and following the COVID-19 shutdown it's been agreed that he take up that opportunity with immediate effect," the Waratahs said in a statement. Beale, who also made 14 appearances for the Melbourne Rebels in New South Wales, amassed 148 appearances for the Waratahs and helped them to the 2014 Super Rugby title.

"I've spent most of my career in my home state representing the Waratahs, it's been an honour," Beale said. "It's a bittersweet moment to be leaving a place you've called home for such a long time, but this is an exciting opportunity to play overseas and the time is right to begin the next chapter in my career."

The 31-year-old, who played a third World Cup with the Wallabies in Japan, said last month he had signed a contract in France with Racing 92 from next season.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM greets people on Jagannath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperityMy heartiest greetings&#160;on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, the prime ...

Phil Simmons impressed with Shannon Gabriel's recovery

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that Shannon Gabriel may join the sides squad for the Test series against England as the pacer is bowling as fast as he has seen him for a while. England and West Indies will be playing three Test mat...

Punjab CM lauds 2 COVID-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patialas Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for COVID-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward. Salute the spi...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020